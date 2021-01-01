From evesky

Yahboom Fixed Height Version Jetbot AI Robot for NVIDIA Jetson Nano 4GB B01 A02 with HD Camera Self-Driving Robotice Python Kit for Adults (Jetson.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Yahboom Fixed Height Version Jetbot AI Robot for NVIDIA Jetson Nano.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com