Moen Y3224 Boardwalk 24" Towel Bar Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 24 Inch

Moen Y3224 Boardwalk 24" Towel Bar Moen Y3224 Features: Constructed of zinc alloy (Zamac), ensuring durability and dependability Towel bar is constructed of aluminum Covered under a limited lifetime warranty High quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with other products from the Boardwalk Collection by Moen Secure wall mounting assembly All hardware required for installation is included Moen Y3224 Technologies / Benefits: SpotResist: Spend more time enjoying your home and less time cleaning it with Moen's Spot Resist™Stainless and Brushed Nickel finishes. Spot Resist does just what it says, preventing water spots and fingerprints. Moen Y3224 Specifications: Width: 24" Overall Width: 26-1/16" Projection (Depth): 3-1/4" Height: 2-1/16" About Moen Boardwalk Collection Featuring an art–deco inspired blend of vintage design and classic lines, the Boardwalk collection offers homeowners a high–end selection of faucets, showering products, and accessories to create a stunning look in the bath. 24 Inch Chrome