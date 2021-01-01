Y-Type Professional Gaming Table With Headset Hook Carbon Fiber Desk

This Y-shaped gaming table uses a streamlined ergonomic design - the streamlined ergonomic design provides a perfect gaming posture to help you play longer and stronger! The gaming table features an ultra-stable and sturdy Y-leg design that will satisfy any serious gamer. Adjustable leg pads ensure the table maintains a sturdy structure that won't wobble even on uneven ground. Our desk is not only a gaming table but thanks to its ergonomic and simple design, it can also be used as an office desk or writing desk. It is suitable for home, office, dorm room or bedroom, etc. Size: 28.7" H x 47.2" W x 23.6" D