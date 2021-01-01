From y.f.
Y.F. Indoor Table Lamps warm - Goldtone Leaf Tree LED Table Lamp
Advertisement
Goldtone Leaf Tree LED Table Lamp. A glowing alternative to the traditional bonsai tree, this elegant LED table lamp features USB- and battery-powered options for versatile placement plus delicate goldtone leaves and 36 warm white lights.One goldtone tree lamp, 36 warm white LED lights and one USB power cord (38 pieces total)7'' H4.79'' diameter basePlastic / copper wireRequires 36 LED lights (included) and three AA batteries (not included)Imported