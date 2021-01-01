From electronics for imaging
Y Adapter 8 inch 2 RCA Male to 1 RCA Female Stereo Audio Y Adapter Subwoofer Cable 24k Gold Plated 2 Male to 1 Female Y Splitter Connectors.
Advertisement
[MALE TO FEMALE] Connectors: 2 Male to 1 Female RCA cable. [PREMIUM BUILT CABLES] 24k gold plated connectors resist corrosion and reduce tarnish. [BUILT FOR FLEXIBILITY AND QUALITY] Copper braided and aluminum foil shielding provide cable flexibility and greatly reduce undesired EMI/RFI interference. [STABLE SIGNALS] Polyethylene Foam (PF) dielectric insulator greatly minimizes signal loss. [COPPER PLATED CORE] Tin plated copper core reduces oxidation and increases wire life.