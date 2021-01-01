'XXVII' Graphic Art Print

Features:Premium professional 10-Mil glossy poster paper (Normal posters produced on 4-mil paper)UV resistant, ready to be framedNot printed until ordered to ensure you receive the freshest materialsDigitally printed using an 8-color process to provide rich colors, fine details and gloss finishEvery order receives a free 12-month wall decal calendarProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Yellow/Gray/BeigeNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Style: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMade in USA: YesArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: XXVIIEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 19" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 28.5" W): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 38" W): 48Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 60" H x 47.5" W): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 60" H x 47.5" W): 47.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" H x 38" W): 38Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 28.5" W): 28.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 19" W): 19Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 19" W): 1Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 28.5" W): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" H x 38" W): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 60" H x 47.5" W): 2.5Assembly:Warranty: Size: 24" H x 19" W