XXL Metal Snowman Head
Features:Built in easel for great displayCan be hungProduct Type: Banners / SignsTree Type: Color: Black/WhitePrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: MetalIndoor / Outdoor Use: Full Outdoor Use SafeOutdoor Use: YesSpecial Features: Life-SizePowered: NoPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Number in Set: 1Country of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Snowmen & SnowflakesThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 37Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 7Assembly:Warranty: