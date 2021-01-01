XXL Extended Large Gaming Mouse Pad NonSlip WaterResistant Rubber Cloth Computer Game Mouse Mat354×1575×01 inch 354×1575inchU12

Best Quality Guranteed. 35.4x15.7x0.1IN Extended Size - Large size design makes it provide plenty of room to place your mouse, keyboard and other desk items while you are playing games or working as well as protecting your desk. Super Smooth Surface and Non-Slip Rubber Base- The silky smooth surface help to move with high speed and pinpoint accurately. Anti-slip rubber backing offer heavy grip to prevent the mouse pad from sliding around the desk. Water-proof surface and Professional Stitched Edge- Waterproof coating keeps damage from spilled drinks or other accidents. This mouse pad also has elaborate edges to prevent fraying and ensure durable use. Natural Rubber Material and Machine Washable- The mouse mat is make from natural rubber material, without pungent smell, non-toxic and risk-free. If you spill coffee or other drinks on it, you can just throw it in the washing machine. Lifetime Replacem