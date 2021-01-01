Milwaukee XX-Large Gray Nitrile Level 5 Cut Resistant Dipped Work Gloves (12-Pack)

Advertisement
Milwaukee Tools cut resistant dipped gloves are designed to provide ultimate durability, all day comfort, and best in class dexterity for handling small objects. These gloves feature ANSI and EN cut level V protection to help prevent injuries from sharp objects on the jobsite. Additionally, Milwaukee gloves utilize a double dipped nitrile grip to provide best in class protection from puncture and a dual layer for added durability. SMARTSWIPE fingertips and palms provide full access to touchscreen devices without removing the gloves and also feature high dexterity fingertips to maximize control when handling small objects. Size: large. Color: Gray. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult.