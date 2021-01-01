MinkaAire Xtreme H2O 84 Xtreme H2O 84" 8 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Included Coal Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling Fans

MinkaAire Xtreme H2O 84 Xtreme H2O 84" 8 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Included MinkaAire F896-84 Xtreme H2O 84" 8 Blade Outdoor Ceiling Fan and Full Function Hand Held Remote Features: Includes: ABS Blades Brushed Nickel Wet finish - Silver blades Smoked Iron finish - Smoked Iron blades Oil Rubbed Bronze finish - Oil Rubbed Bronze blades Coal finish - Coal blades Flat White finish - Flat White blades Includes: 6" downrod Includes: Remote control (RC400) Limited Lifetime Motor Warranty Special Notes: Install with Blades at least 10' from the floor RC400 Full Function Hand Held Remote System: Six speed fan control in forward and reverse On/Off Includes one (1) hand held remote control (RC400), wall holster Wireless remote operation Operates at distance of 23 feet (Distance can vary dependent on construction of building and room fan is hung in 256-Bit Remote System Product Technologies / Benefits: AireControl® by MinkaAire® controls all functions. Reverse, speed control and also off-on. Specifications: Motor Size: DC 123mm x 30mm Fan Speeds: 6 Height: 13.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point) Hanging Weight: 22.31 lbs. Blade Sweep: 84" Blade Pitch: 4° UL Rating: Wet Location Airflow on High: 11,157 CFM (cubic feet per minute) Watts on High: 44.8 Voltage: 120 Optional Accessories: F886 LED Light Kit WC400 Six Speed Wall Control Bond (BD-1000) Wireless Smart Home Hub A245 Slope Ceiling Adapter (SCA) Various downrod sizes Other Xtreme Collection Blade Sweep Sizes Available: Indoor: 72", 96" Outdoor: 65" Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Outdoor Ceiling Fans Coal