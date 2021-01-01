From minkaaire
MinkaAire Xtreme H2O 65 Xtreme H2O 65" 8 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Included Brushed Nickel Wet Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling
MinkaAire Xtreme H2O 65 Xtreme H2O 65" 8 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Included Features: Finish and Blade Variations: Brushed Nickel Wet finish - Silver blades Oil Rubbed Bronze finish - Oil Rubbed Bronze blades Flat White finish - Flat White blades Coal finish - Coal blades Smoked Iron finish - Smoked Iron blades Includes 6" downrod Covered under a limited lifetime manufacturer motor warranty Six speed reversible wireless handheld remote control (RC400) included 123mm x 30mm DC motor Rated for wet locations Sloped ceiling compatible Install with Blades at least 10' from the floor Dimensions: Height: 13-1/2" Width: 65" Product Weight: 19.84 lbs. Wire Length: 80" Blade Specifications: Number of Blades: 8 Blade Span: 65" Blades Included: Yes Blade Pitch: 4° Reversible Blades: No Fan Blade Material: ABS Motor Specifications: Speeds: 6 CFM (Low): 3800 CFM (High): 9092 RPM (Low): 51 RPM (High): 51 CFM Per Watts (Low): 621 CFM Per Watts (High): 175 Reversible Motor: Yes Optional Accessories: F886 LED Light Kit WC400 Six Speed Wall Control Bond (BD-1000) Wireless Smart Home Hub A245 Slope Ceiling Adapter (SCA) Various downrod sizes Outdoor Ceiling Fans Brushed Nickel Wet