From minka-aire

MINKA-AIRE Xtreme 96 in. Indoor Brushed Nickel Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This industrial size Minka Aire Xtreme fan lends itself to almost any setting. Xtremes clean, sleek, contemporary design with a DC motor and a choice of sizes makes it perfect for large areas. Expansive 9-blade design provides a comfortable, efficient airflow regardless of the surrounding temperature. Its beautiful metallic body and blades also give an edgy, modern aesthetic to your living or working space.

