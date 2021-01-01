From minka-aire
MINKA-AIRE Xtreme 96 in. Indoor Brushed Nickel Ceiling Fan with Remote Control
This industrial size Minka Aire Xtreme fan lends itself to almost any setting. Xtremes clean, sleek, contemporary design with a DC motor and a choice of sizes makes it perfect for large areas. Expansive 9-blade design provides a comfortable, efficient airflow regardless of the surrounding temperature. Its beautiful metallic body and blades also give an edgy, modern aesthetic to your living or working space.