Xtech Small Soft Neoprene Lens Pouch for Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens, Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens, Canon EF 40mm f/2.8 STM Lens, Canon EF 50mm.

Xtech Small Soft Neoprene Lens Pouch is the Ideal Lens Pouch for Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens, Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens, Canon EF 40mm f/2.8 STM Lens, Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 II Camera Lens, Canon EF 50mm f/1.2 L USM Lens Lens And All Small Lenses up-to 3.2 Inches. Small Lens Pouch is made of Soft Neoprene Waterproof Material Designed to protect the lens from common damages such as accidental drops, scratches, rain and water damage. Lens Pouch has a side clip to enable attaching other items such a backpack or a Camera Case, in addition the Lens Pouch has an Adjustable pull-string with a stop button for extra convenience. The Small Lens Pouch is compatible with all Lenses sized up-to 3.2 including Canon, Nikon, Fuji, Leica, Sony, Minolta, Samsung, Panasonic, Pentax, Sigma, Yashica, Kodak, Konica, Tamron, Vivitar, Minolta, Mamiya, Hasselblad, Ricoh and More. Includes a HeroFiber Ultra fine gentle cleaning cloth designed for cleaning electronics, accessories and other similar sen