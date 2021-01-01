Makita XT269T 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 2 Pc. Combo Kit, XPH12Z, XDT13Z, bag (5.0Ah) with XVJ03Z 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Jig Saw

Efficient BL Brushless motor is electronically controlled to optimize battery energy use for up to 50% longer run time per charge The BL Brushless motor eliminates carbon brushes, enabling the BL motor to run cooler and more efficiently for longer life The electronically-controlled BL Brushless motor efficiently uses energy to match torque and RPM to the changing demands of the application Makita built variable speed motor delivers 0 to 2, 600 strokes per minute for fast and efficient cutting 3 Orbital settings plus straight cutting for use in a wide range of materials "Tool less" Blade change system allows for faster blade installation and removal for increased productivity