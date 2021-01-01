From general
Xs Max Reflector Case Protective Flip Cover W/Scratch Resistant Semi Translucent Mirror Front & Non-Slip Pu Leather Back Integrated Kickstand.
Advertisement
Material: Faux Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: Gold Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone Xs Max? Ultra Slick Flip Case Design: Front Made Of Scratch-Resistant Plated Mirror Front Screen Can Be Used As Mirror Back Made Of High-Quality Pu-Leather Which Can Convert Into A Kickstand For Hands-Free Horizontal Viewing? Stylish & Protective: Dual-Layer Design With Raised Edges For Additional Camera Lens Protection Premium Pu-Leather Back For A Secure, Comfortable & Nonslip Grip? Precision Cut-Outs: Perfect Cut-Outs Along Your Iphone Xs Max Design Lines Discreet Speaker Front Cut-Out - Talk With Your Case Closed Case Suitable For Most Third-Party Chargers Wireless Charging Compatible