From sony

SONY XR75X95J 75' Bravia XR 4K HDR Full Array LED Smart TV (2021)

$2,998.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

COGNITIVE PROCESSOR XR - Revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. XR TRILUMINOS PRO - Rediscover everything you watch with billions of accurate colors and see impressive picture quality that is natural and beautiful to the human eye. FULL ARRAY LED & XR CONTRAST BOOSTER 10 - Precisely controlled backlighting brings out real-life depth and detail with deep blacks and high peak brightness.

