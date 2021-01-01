From dell
Dell XPS 15-Slv-Blk Home & Business Laptop (Intel i7-11800H 8-Core, 32GB RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, 15.6' Wide UXGA (1920x1200), NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti.
11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Processor (upto 4.2 GHz, 24MB Cache, 8-Cores) ; NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics, VR Ready. 32GB DDR4 SODIMM; 802.11 a/b/n/ac/ax Wifi, Bluetooth 5.2, 720p HD Webcam, Fingerprint Security System, Keyboard, . 15.6' Wide UXGA (1920x1200) 60Hz IPS Display; 130W Power Supply, 6-Cell 85 WHr Battery; Platinum Silver Color, . 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 2 Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C), USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)