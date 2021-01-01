From dell
Dell XPS 13 - 9365 Intel Core i7-7Y75 X2 1.3GHz 16GB 512GB SSD 13.3', Silver (Certified Renewed) (1490197266)
Advertisement
This Certified Renewed product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product Intel Core i7-7Y75 1.3GHz; 512GB SSD; 16GB DDR4 13.3' LED display; 1920 x 1080; Intel HD Graphics 802.11AC; Bluetooth 4.2; Microsoft Windows 10 Professional Backlit Keyboard; No Optical Drive; 10 Hours Battery Life