Inova XO3B-14-R7 Flashlight, Titanium
ANSI/NEMA FL1 Standards-Light Output Lumens: High 228/Low 22, Run Time: High 3H30M/Low 43H, Water Resistance: IPX4, Impact Resistant: 1m, Range: 219m Battery Type: 2-123A Lithium batteries, included Patented optical system, precision machined aluminum reflector with thermal management interface Aerospace-grade aluminum with high grade anodized finishes, Weight: 0.35 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nite Ize, Inc.