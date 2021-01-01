From xmas cat collection for real cat lovers.
Xmas Cat Collection for Real Cat Lovers. Meowy Catmas Kitty Cartoon Xmas Design Ugly Sweater Cat Kids Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Say Merry Christmas with this funny Xmas "Meowy Catmas" Cat Design, anybody who loves cats will also love this design, make them happy and enjoy this Christmas with your furry friends :) Cute Kitty Cartoon Xmas illustration. A sweet Cat with a winter Hat in a cozy Christmas Ugly Sweater and a Meowy Catmas in pastel colors Text design for real cat owners. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only