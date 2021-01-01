From channellock
CHANNELLOCK XLT Xtreme High Leverage 8-in Electrical Long Nose Pliers with Wire Cutter in Blue | E318
This CHANNELLOCK Long Nose line-up features Xtreme Leverage Technology (XLT) for considerably less force required to cut than traditional high leverage designs. The streamlined design is longer for precision handling, while the pipe grip design accommodates many shapes. The streamlined design is sleeker and lighter for easier handling. CHANNELLOCK XLT Xtreme High Leverage 8-in Electrical Long Nose Pliers with Wire Cutter in Blue | E318