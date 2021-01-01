From chef di cucina
XLS2502 Two-channel, 775-Watt at 4? Power Amplifier
Advertisement
Class D amp with 's ultra-efficient Drive Core technology weighs less than 11 lb. (5 kg) Higher DSP capabilities: More control; has band pass filter per channel Increased lighting functionality; turn off all LED indicators except clip and thermal to reduce distraction in dark venues Selectable input sensitivity; 1. 4Vrms and. 775Vrms options so that amp can be driven at full power All new products purchased from authorized dealers now receive an extended 6-year