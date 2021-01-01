XLR to 35mm 18 inch Microphone Cable XLR Female to Mini Jack Aux Mic Cord for Camcorders DSLR Cameras Computer Recording Device and More 66 feet

Unbalanced XLR Female to 3.5mm Stereo Cable, It's ideal for connecting an Mono XLR microphone to the 3.5mm mini input of a digital camcorder, DSLR camera, or computer sound card.(Note: If you plan to use a condenser microphone, please be sure that your camcorder provides phantom power or that your microphone has a built-in battery power supply) It's designed to feed the mono mic equally to both input channels on the camcorder, Please check that you're plugging it into the mic input jack on your device and not the speaker output jack. If you only have one, it's a combo and this plug probably won't work at all. you should have a USB microphone for that kind of usage. 20 AWG 4N Oxygen Free Copper with shielding ensure high fidelity sound quality and provide maximum conductivity and signal clarity. great choice for music lover. With Heavy Duty 24K gold-plated XLR and 3.5 mm connectors, it could eliminate signal loss and static noise, provide durability and improve the