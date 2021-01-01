XLR to 14 Microphone Cable 66Feet 14 to XLR Nylon Braided 14 to XLR Female Cable TS to XLR Cord for Microphone and Audio Equipment

Balanced XLR Cable is designed to convert a balanced 1/4' TRS output to a balanced XLR input. These cables are commonly used as speaker leads for active speakers, carrying the audio signal from the mixer to the speaker. They are also widely used as signal cables for stage and studio audio applications. Pro-grade Guitar Patch Cable: professional-grade right angle guitar patch cord ideal for guitar effects pedal. The conductive PVC sub-shield & 24AWG oxygen-free Copper core bring out the true tone of your instrument This XLR female to 1/4 balanced cable is commonly used on mic, AMP, mixer, speaker, audio interface, pa system, etc. Heavy-duty Connector: The double protected shrink-wrapped rubber tube improves the traditional integrity of solder joints for long time use. Constructed with multi-layers of shielding minimize signal interference and ensure the transmission stable, provides maximum cancellation of hum and noise.