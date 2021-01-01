From spaudio
XLR Microphone Cable Male to Female10 Feet
Advertisement
XLR Male to Female cable Propect for microphones, Studio Recording, Live Sound or other professional recording equipment with 3 pin XLR connectors. Shielded Cable with bare copper conductors to reduces noise, and Further Enhance Sound Quality, Bring you Better Sound experience. Cotton mesh and durable PVC layers can protect the cable will survive a long life. XLR Male to Female cable with metal housing connectors can provide a secure connection. 1 Year Warranty, If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact us.