Solaira XL Series Electric 22" Patio Heater - 2000 Watts - 208/240V - White

Solaira XL Series Electric 22-Inch Patio Heater - 2000 Watts - 208/240V - White. SCOSYXL20240W. Ceiling & Wall Mounted Outdoor Heaters. The Solaira XL heaters series function as high output, high efficiency heaters. The extruded design and large parabolic reflector make the XL series heaters an attractive, high performance heater suitable for residential use, and commercial waiting areas, clubs, or open air terraces. XL series heaters are ideal where low to mid-clearance installations are needed. Constructed from 6061 aircraft aluminum with a scratch resistant epoxy powder coated finish. Integrated lighting on a separate circuits allow for light or heat, or both. All Solaira XL series heaters meet the IP55 standard for water resistance and can be installed for indoor and outdoor wet environments.