Cooks XL 24 Cup Manual Rice Cooker, One Size , White

The 24 Cup Manual Rice Cooker prepares up to 24 cups of fluffy rice in less than 30 minutes. Ideal for large gatherings, the 900-watt heating system is easy to use, heats quickly, and features a removable, non-stick cooking bowl. The one-touch operating system is simple and straightforward, allowing you to focus on food and friends.900-watt heating system for faster heat up timePerfectly prepares up to 24 cups of cooked (12 cups uncooked) fluffy rice in less than 30 minutes - perfect for serving large gatheringsEasy to use one touch operation with automatic keep warm functionRemovable non-stick cooking bowlDishwasher safe removable cooking bowl, steaming tray, and accessories for easy clean upIncludes spatula and measuring cupNumber of Settings: 1Included: 1 Spatula(s), 1 1 Cup Measuring Cup(s), 1 Instruction Manual(s)Features: Removable PotIntended Use: SteamingMeasurements: 9.57 Height/Inches, 12.52 Width/Inches, 12.52 Length/InchesAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 100% Other 5% Or LessCare: Dishwasher Safe PartsCountry of Origin: Imported