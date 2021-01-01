From evesky
Xiwai WD5000MPCK SFF-8784 SATA Express to USB 3.0 Hard Disk Case Enclosure for UltraSlim Hard Disk SSD WD5000M22K WD5000M21K
Convert the WD5000MPCK WD5000M22K WD5000M21K SFF-8784 SATA Express Hard disk to USB 3.0 Port, use for Laptop/PC. Can fit All SFF-8784 Hard Disk, like WD5000MPCK WD5000M22K WD5000M21K, WD Black SSHD. Transfer rate of Super-Speed USB 3.0 interface can be up to 5Gb/sec (Max) Backward compatible with previous versions of USB ports (1.0, 1.1&2.0) & SATA hard disks (1.5Gb/s)