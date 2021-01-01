XINGLAI New USB High Speed Data Sync 2.0 A to B Male Cable for Canon Brother Samsung Hp Epson Printer Cord 3feet 1m (Cable Length: 1.5m)

1. Multiple types: USB AM to AM cable, USB AM to BM, USB AM to micro, USB to Mini 5-pin cable, USB1.1, USB2.0, 3.0 2. Friendly ergonomic design, easy to drink. Each port provides up to 500mA of current, which is sufficient for various devices; 3. Twisted pair copper ensures high transmission rate and eliminates oxidation/corrosion; 4. Aluminum foil and braided layer shielding reduces EMI/FRI interference. The structure of twisted pair can reduce crosstalk and ensure high-speed and accurate data transmission and error-free data transmission; 5. The protection of the aluminum foil mesh grid can reduce the interference of electromagnetic and radio waves.