XiNBEi Lighting Semi Flush Light, 3 Light Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Light 15 inch Close to Ceiling Chrome Finish for Living & Dinning Room XB-SF1124-CH

FEATURE: Modern Semi flush mount ceiling light in chrome finish and frosted glass diffuser. Its square-shaped sculpted metal lamp shade creates a modern but simple look MODERN DESIGN: This elegant drum ceiling fixture is perfect for Kitchen, Bedroom, Living room, dining room, foyer or any living areas, of which will lend elegance to your space while surrounding it with relaxing ambient light DIMENSIONS: W:15' x H:12' MEDIUM BASE SOCKET: Suggest to takes three maximum 60 watt Medium base bulbs (incandescent, CFL or LED compatible). Bulbs not included. ETL LISTED. With 1 Year Functional manufacturers Warranty