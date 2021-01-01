XIGOO Coffee Mug Holder Under Cabinet - Multi-function kitchen Cabinet 2pcs × 4 Hooks, Heavy Duty Hangers for hanging Mug Cup, Teapots, Utensils

?Easy to assemble with included screws. Horizontal or vertical display your collectors mugs. Made of high duty metal, the cup shelf will not bend even if it is hanged with full heavy cups? Reasonable design - The hooks are spaced 3.45 inches apart so its sufficiently far apart from the hooks, allow to hold different size mugs, utensils, and they wont be crowded and make annoying crashes. Muti-function kitchen hooks - suitable for hanging coffee cups, cooking utensils and pot/pans, escaping from a mess. If you are looking for kitchen hooks with good bearing capacity, brand name XIGOO will certainly be the best choice. Lifetime Service and Replacement - It comes with detailed instructions, screws. We provide speedy delivery service by FBA. We also offer a refund for any dissatisfaction without reason. CLICK the Orange button to order Now!