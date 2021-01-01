XIAOYAOJING 1/4 PCS Cartoon Cute Kawaii Bear Mouse Pad, PVC Non Slip Cup Stationary Mad for Desk, Cup etc(1&2&3&4)

100% brand new and high quality Made of PVC and rubber, a bit harder than the common pad you could find on the market. But the harder texture in other way makes it more durable than the common pad. Non-SLIP rubber base makes it firmly sit on the dest without moving around. This wrinkle proof mouse pad is designed for those who use PC frequently. The cute bear pattern with bright color caters to most people. Besides, this energetic mouth pads will also make your desk more vivid and help you to relax. Package included:1/4 pcs bear Mouse Pad. Customer service: With XIAOYAOJING, you're taking no risk with your purchase. Just tell us whatever issues you have and we will do our best to give you the most satisfactory solution. Please check our storefront for more products and other deals that are waiting for you!