XiaoR Geek JETBOT AI Robot for Jetson Nano 4GB B01, Coding Robotics Kit with Object Tracking, Face and Color Recognition (Jetsono Nano B01)

Jetbot2.0 robot is a DIY multi-function AI education robot based on NVIDIA Jetson Nano B01. Robot combine with Jetson Nano to truly lower the threshold of artificial intelligence, which make A.I interesting, more suitable for learning and competition. An AI Robot That Has Brain: Collect Data via Camera, Train the Neural Network, Then Use the Train Model for: Autopilot, Facial Recognition, Object Tracking, Auto-follow and Obstacle Avoiding, Anti-fall, what's more, secondary development supported. Equipped with 4WD omnidirectional mcnamm wheels, it can easily complete 360° barrier-free sports and cope with more complicated routes. It also supports PS2 handle control. You can use it in competitions and experience the joy of learning while playing. Must buy?Knowing AI tech is becoming more and more important, for example: self-driving car research is becoming the main direction of automotive companies and demand for autonomous-cars engineers has increased a lot. As a self-driving learni