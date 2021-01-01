From mi
Xiaomi Mijia Loock Smart Peephole Door Viewer CatY Video Doorbell Youth Edition 720P Camera Face Detector Night Vision Anti-Thief Rechargeable IPS.
HD Night Vision, 166 degree wide angle, 720P camera lens, 4GB storage - Built-in electric integrated doorbell function to remote video call through Mi Home APP - AI face recognition enable intelligently identifying the remarked families - Adopts imported night vision infrared light, automatically switch day/night mode - Built-in anti-smash sensor, notification pushed via APP - Mi Home APP smart control and with Mijia smart home cameras to record video - Cloud encryption APP Encryption/Data Transmission Encryption/Cloud Storage Encryption - sharing message videos with families, sync check out the doorway situation, historical video, etc - Two-month use period with low consumption - 7-inch big display with 1024x600 resolution, made of high toughness tempered glass - Wide application, simple installation.