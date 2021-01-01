XG-46 ANC TWS Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Headphones Active Noise Cancellation Music Earphone Sports Headset with Dual Mic Charging Box.

Wireless dual ear design, left and right ear channels are separated. You can use the headset solely or in pairs. BT 5.0 technology brings high data transfer speed, stable connection, and low power consumption. Supports active noise cancellation. Normal mode/transparent mode/ANC noise reduction mode can be switched. Touch control design, no more pressure on your ears. Simply place your finger on the touching panel to control music and call. With AAC and SBC audio codec, XG-46 can restore the original sense of dynamic, catches every detail of sound. 40mAh battery in each headphone ensures 4 hours of music playing time. Charged automatically in the 320mAh charging box.