XFasten Professional Blue Painters Tape, Multi-Use, 1/2-Inch by 60-Yard, Pack of 6, Blue Tape

Efficiently prevents paint bleeding and delivers sharp paint lines. Painters Tape that is ideal for paint jobs which require sharp and seamless paint design. For delicate surfaces like wood trim, textured walls, smooth surfaces, porcelain, metal, glossy car surface, and glass. Guaranteed Surface Finish Safe. Stays up to 60 days, can be exposed to direct sunlight and other harsh conditions and can be removed easily without leaving any sticky and messy residue. Does not cause surface damage on delicate finishes and is resistant to UV light, humidity, and moisture. Comes off the roll and unwinds easily, does not curl unnecessarily in the hand, conformable and can be applied easily. Weather Resistant and is ISO 9001:2008 (Quality) , ISO 14001 (Environment) Certified