From filbur manufacturing
XC1000595YLBK IDXPERTTM LABXPERTTM Labels B 595 IndoorOutdoor Vinyl Film Black on Yellow Printable Area 19000 W x 1000 H 1 roll 30ftCartridge
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Material Type: B- 595 Indoor/Outdoor Vinyl Film Size: 19.000' W x 1.000' H (19' is max label length) High adhesion^Excellent cold-weather performance^Good moisture resistance^Excellent water & oil resistance^Ideal for use outdoors UL Recognized Adhesive: Permanent Acrylic General Identification Outside-of-Panel Markings^Inside-of-Panel Component Marking Printable Area (mm): 482.600 mm W x 25.400 mm H Printer Compatibility: IDXPERT^LABXPERT Patent Numbers: #6,910,819; #6,929,415; #7,070,347; #7,201,522; and #D519,552.