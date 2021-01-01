From henry pahvant

XBV443 Progressive Scan DVD VCR Combo

$228.57
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Plays DVD-Video, CD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3/WMA (CD-R/CD-RW), JPEG CD, and VHS videocassettes Component-video, composite-video, S-video terminals, RF coaxial audio/video output for use with older TVs Hi-fi stereo VHS performance with 19-micron video heads for clear recordings in EP mode Coaxial and optical digital audio outputs route Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1-channel surround sound to a compatible A/V receiver Measures 16.9 x 3.8 x 11.5 inches (W x H x D)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com