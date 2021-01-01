Makita XBU02Z 18-Volt X2 (36V) LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower and XHU07Z Cordless 24 inch Hedge Trimmer with BL1850B-2 18-Volt 5.0Ah LXT Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack

XBU02Z has 6-stage air velocity/volume selection dial with variable speed control trigger, delivers up to 28 minutes of run time at 15,800 RPM using two 18V LXT 5.0Ah batteries XBU02Z takes two 18V LXT Lithium-Ion batteries that deliver the power and run time for gas powered demands without leaving the 18V LXT platform, zero emissions and reduced maintenance; no need for gas or oil XHU07Z has 24 inch dual action double-sided shear blade provides optimal performance and 5-position rotating rear handle for increased comfort during vertical and angle trimming XHU07Z has 3-speed options (Low: 2,000 SPM, Medium: 3,600 SPM, High: 4,400 SPM) for power management, variable speed trigger for increased operator control, and reverse function for clearing jams BL1850B-2 Battery has integrated L.E.D. battery charge level indicator allows user to monitor battery charge and provides up to 65% more run time per charge compared to BL1830 BL1850B-2 Battery is compatible only with Star Protection tools, indicated by the Star Symbol and/or Yellow Battery Receiver under the tool and reaches full charge in 45 minutes or less