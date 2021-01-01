From pink box accessories llc
XAVAX1000 Screen Protector BoxWave ClearTouch AntiGlare 2Pack AntiFingerprint Matte Film Skin for XAVAX1000 XAVW651BT
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Award winning Anti-Glare XAV-AX1000 Screen Protector, precision-cut to fit your devices exact dimensions Dual-layered high-grade PET film from Japan designed for durability; Protects your screen from scratches, fingerprints, and dust Reduces 90% of UV rays caused by reflected light, protecting your eyes Glueless adhesive bonds perfectly to your screen and will never leave a sticky residue after peeling Each package contains 2 ClearTouch Anti-Glare screen protectors, a ClearTouch Applicator card, and microfiber cleaning cloth