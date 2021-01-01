Xander Resin Urn Planter

Create an elegant outdoor space with the southern patio dynamic design outdoor resin Grecian urn planter pot. This greek-inspired urn-style planter is perfect for small plants and shrubs. Its neutral color and subtle detailing will enhance the look of your plants and make them the stars of the show. Made of poly-resin, this planter is lightweight yet durable than most other traditional materials. The finish is UV coated and weather-resistant, meaning this planter will keep its color and high quality for years to come. The Grecian urn by the southern patio is the perfect addition to any entryway, walkway, or patio. Turn your outdoor space into one that's easy on the eyes with the help of this dynamic design planter.