MOOSOO X8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 24KPa 4-In-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Pet Hair Low Noise Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

2021 MOOSOO X8 New Upgraded, based on the original X8 vacuum, New version X8 cordless stick vacuum cleaner has stronger suction power, stronger brush-less motor, better filtering system, more durable battery, and turbo-electric brushes with better performance. X8 cordless vacuum is equipped with 250W Latest brush-less motor, with 24Kpa strong suction mode. This stick vacuum cleaner provides ultimate purified air and an excellent cleaning experience for every user. H11 level HEPA filter removes up to 99.99% of microscopic dust and it is washable and recyclable. X8 cordless vacuum with powerful 8-cell 2200mAh top lithium-ion batteries provides up to 30mins fade-free running time and advanced fast charging technology, 15mins on max mode. MOOSOO X8 cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to be used for daily cleaning as efficiently as possible! There are many outstanding features waiting for your discovery.