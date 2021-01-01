From lenovo

Lenovo X3 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones External Hanging Earphone with Microphone Ear Hook Sports Headset IPX5 Waterproof Air Conduction.

$19.85
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Painless hanging design, air conduction, no need to put into ear, avoid ear disease and ear pain, comfortable to wear. Lenovo X3 headset uses BT 5.0 chip to ensure super-fast data transmission and stable connection. Secure fit ear hook provides a comfortable wearing experience. Supports IPX5 sweatproof. Comes with built-in Microphone, greatly setting free your hands from answering the call during exercise. 140mAh rechargeable battery provides about 8 hours of music time and recharged via the included charging cable. Three buttons enable easy operation - play/pause music, answer/end/reject calls, volume +/, previous/next track, activate voice assistant.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com