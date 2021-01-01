67mm X2 10Stop Fixed ND Filter for Camera Lenses Neutral Density Professional Photography Filter MRC8 HK9L Glass Nanotec UltraSlim WeatherSealed

MRC8 CREDIT FILTER: Uniformly applied MRC8 to eliminate unwanted glare and ghosting which easily gets compounded at long exposures. Our MRC8 is structurally harder than the glass itself, providing a protective scratch-resistant layer, shielding the glass from the elements of frequent fieldwork X2 ND (NEUTRAL DENSITY) FILTER: Our X2 ND 10-stop features critically sharp H-K9L optical glass made in Japan. The moment you pick up X2 ND youll immediately feel the craftsmanship and quality. We precisely machine each X2 traction frame from environmentally friendly aluminum, and with its matte black finish reflections are absorbed rather than reflected into the lens barrel. NANOTEC: In addition to state-of-the-art MRC8, our optical engineers developed new nano coating layer technology, called nanotec, from the ground up to repel dirt, water and other elements by beading rather than absorbing and smearing. Set in our completely weather-sealed X2 tracti