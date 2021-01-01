72mm X1 UV Filter for Camera Lenses Ultraviolet Protection Photography Filter with Lens Cloth MRC4 Ultra Slim 25 Year Support

X1 UV (Ultra Violet) FILTER: The X1 UV features 4-layers of our state-of-the-art and uniformly applied MRC, which means less flaring and ghosting that youd normally see with uncoated protection filters. Our modern coating chambers are air tight, producing a uniform coating visible to the human eye when holding the filter at a right angle to a direct light source. MRC4 CONSTRUCTION: Two layers of MRC are applied to each side of the optical disk, resulting in a total of 4 layers (MRC4). In addition to being structurally harder than the glass itself, our MRC coating process increases light transmission from 94.6% (without MRC) to 97.8%. Glass without MRC coatings is highly susceptible to a range of optical phenomenon such as flaring, ghosting (lower contrast as a result) and generally less saturation. ELIMINATES VIGNETTING: The X1 features a 3.5mm ultra-slim double-threaded frame profile to eliminate vignetting on wide-angle full-frame setups. I