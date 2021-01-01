From ce-link

60mm×60mm×20mm DC 12V 2-Pin Cooler Brushless Axial PC CPU Case Cooling Fan 6020

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

60mm×60mm×20mm DC 12V 2-Pin Cooler Brushless Axial PC CPU Case.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com