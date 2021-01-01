x Open SFP Slot + 4 x UTP Cat5eCat6 101001000 Copper Ports Gigabit Ethernet Fiber Media Converter Mini Switch AutoSensing SFP Slot Supporting Any.

Best Quality Guranteed. RJ-45 UTP PORTS AUTOMATICALLY adapts to 10 Mbit/s, 100 Mbit/s (Fast Ethernet) or 1000 Mbit/s (Gigabit) Speed And Extends in over Fiber - Distance And Fiber Type Depends on the SFP Module You Choose - Single, Multimode, even CWDM modules will work; NO MORE Integration Hassles, simply plug in an Ethernet cable to any Ethernet port, whatever speed it is! PLUG & PLAY - Simply Plug In an Optical port and UTP port, and it Will Work Immediately; Supports Jumbo Frames, MPLS packed size & Offers Increased Performance and Ethernet Packet Handling for TCP/IP & Various Ethernet Applications for any standard devices such as IP cameras, Ethernet Routers, PCs, Media Servers etc; x Flexible Open SFP Slots for any Standard Gigabit only SFP module (1.5G) and 4 x Ports Autosensing 10/100/1000 UTP copper RJ-45;