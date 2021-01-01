From riverridge home
RiverRidge Home X-Frame 25-49/50 in. W x 63-39/50 in. H x 8-23/50 Over the Toilet Storage Space Saver in White
Advertisement
RiverRidge Home X-Frame Bathroom Space Saver in a white finish is perfect for adding shelf space over a toilet. Modern, clean X-frame design adds instant appeal to any decor. Coordinate with matching RiverRidge Home X-Frame Bathroom Towel Tower unit, Bathroom Wall Shelf, and Bathroom 3-Shelf Storage Tower (sold separately) to complete your ensemble. Simple to assemble.