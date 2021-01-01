X-Club Wall Light by LZF (X A LED DIM UL 30)

X Club for direct and indirect lighting in private and contract spaces. The X Club lights serve for both, a warm surrounding created by the illuminated veneer and a good work light for tables and the work place. Its elegant and compact design is equipped with T-5 technology to ensure a minimum of energy consumption. In this way the CLUB family achieves a duality between the warmth of ambient lighting and the illuminating power of fluorescent lights. Wall light for direct and indirect ambient illumination. Natural wood veneer with opal Perspex diffusers. Available in choice of several colors. LZF's wood veneers are selected to reveal the best natural wood grain effects when illuminated and all have been sourced from forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council - FSC. Nothing comes close to the beauty of these veneers as a diffusion material and no other veneer treatment gives the strength and the protection to the material without sacrificing the delicacy and subtleness that this natural material communicates when illuminated. To order free wood veneer swatches, please call 866 545 0121. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity.