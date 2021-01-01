WZ6008 WiFi Digital Display DC-DC Converter Adjustable CC CV Regulated Laboratory Step Down Power Supply Variable 60V 8A Voltmeter Ammeter-TTL to USB

Note:1. It is a DC power module, So it can not connect to AC power.2. Please connect input before connect battery when use as charge and make sure output voltage is higher than battery voltage.3. It only works on Windows but can not for Mac and others.4. Please make sure input power is more than load power.5. Please step down output power if module is hot.6. Please read use manual and description before use. Introduction: WZ-6008 is a multi-function Step Down Power Supply Module. Its main function is to output voltage as a constant voltage constant current source. It can be used to test the discharge time and discharge capacitance of the input voltage. It uses a 2.4-inch high-definition LCD liquid crystal display and the content is displayed on multiple screens. Output voltage 0-60.00V adjustable and the output current is adjustable from 0-5.000A.Function:1. Constant Voltage Constant Current output2. 2.4in High-definition LCD screen display3. 480W High power output4.